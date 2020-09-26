e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 26, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / ITIs in Himachal Pradesh to reopen from October 1

ITIs in Himachal Pradesh to reopen from October 1

The ITIs, along with other educational institutions in the state, were closed in March to slow the spread of the deadly disease.

education Updated: Sep 26, 2020 16:45 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Shimla
Representational image. (HT file)
Representational image. (HT file)
         

The Himachal Pradesh government on Saturday decided to reopen Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) from October 1, six months after remaining shut due to the coronavirus pandemic, an official spokesperson said The ITIs, along with other educational institutions in the state, were closed in March to slow the spread of the deadly disease.

The Cabinet in its meeting chaired by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur gave its nod to resume training activities in ITIs with effect from October 1 by strictly following the guidelines issued by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs and the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), the spokesperson said.

Earlier, the state government had ordered the reopening of educational institutions outside the containment zones from September 21. These schools opened with 50 per cent teaching and non-teaching staff in attendance for students from Class 9 to Class 12 with the prior written consent of the parents or guardians.  The Cabinet on Saturday also decided to allot the work of setting up the statue of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at the Ridge in Shimla to famous sculptors Padam Shri and Padam Vibhushan awardee Ram V Sutar and Anil Sutar, the spokesperson said.

Further, the Cabinet gave its approval to restore Vidhayak Kshetra Vikas Nidhi Yojana (MLALAD) fund of Rs 50 lakh for the year 2020-21, the announcement of which had already been made by the chief minister in the state assembly during the recently concluded monsoon session, he said.

The first installment of Rs 25 lakh per legislative constituency will be released in October and the second installment of the same amount after the elections to the Panchayati Raj Institutions, the spokesperson said.

A presentation was made before the Cabinet on the proposed visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate the Atal Tunnel in Rohtang in Lahaul-Spiti district on October 3.

The Cabinet gave its nod to the draft of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to be executed and entered between the state government and Temple Trust Chamunda with regard to transfer of land for lower terminal point of Himani-Chamundaji Ropeway Project in Kangra district, the spokesperson said.

tags
top news
BJP announces new central team; Raman Singh, Vasundhara Raje are among national vice presidents
BJP announces new central team; Raman Singh, Vasundhara Raje are among national vice presidents
CBI chargesheet says Tuticorin cops tortured father, son ‘whole night’
CBI chargesheet says Tuticorin cops tortured father, son ‘whole night’
‘Does the govt have Rs 80,000 crore for Covid-19 vaccines?’: SII’s Adar Poonawalla asks
‘Does the govt have Rs 80,000 crore for Covid-19 vaccines?’: SII’s Adar Poonawalla asks
On former PM Manmohan Singh’s birthday, Chidambaram seeks Bharat Ratna for him
On former PM Manmohan Singh’s birthday, Chidambaram seeks Bharat Ratna for him
Sushant case: Deepika leaves NCB office, questioning of Shraddha, Sara on
Sushant case: Deepika leaves NCB office, questioning of Shraddha, Sara on
Nigeria blasphemy row: Auschwitz memorial head volunteers to serve sentence
Nigeria blasphemy row: Auschwitz memorial head volunteers to serve sentence
India and Japan to tie-up for 5G technologies, QUAD to pitch in
India and Japan to tie-up for 5G technologies, QUAD to pitch in
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Sushant Singh RajputCovid-19 Live UpdatesFarm bills protest LIVERakul Preet SinghCovid-19Covid 19 India TallyBihar Election Schedule Live updatesSP BalasubrahmanyamIPL 2020, CSK vs DC Live Score

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In