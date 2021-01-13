ITIs reopen in Gujarat after gap of nearly 10 months
Industrial training institutes (ITIs) in Gujarat reopened on Tuesday after remaining shut for close to 10 months due to the coronavirus pandemic, an official said on Wednesday.
As per an official release, the decision to reopen these institutions was taken following an advisory issued by the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.
In view of space constraints, the ITIs will have scheduled batch timings to ensure social distancing, said Vipul Mittra, additional chief secretary, Labour and Employment.
Online classes will continue as per the schedule and students will be allowed to attend virtual lessons for theory subjects till the exams of the previous batch are over, the official said.
"We have issued instructions to ensure that guidelines of the state and Central governments are adhered to. Each ITI has to appoint nodal officers who will monitor and ensure that the COVID-19 guidelines are followed," Mittra said.
Classes will be conducted in shifts each day or on alternate days, whichever the ITIs find suitable, he said.
The institutes have been asked to carry out temperature screening on entry, use hand sanitisers, maintain social distancing and make sure students do not gather at one place, the official said.
"Around 200 to 250 hours of training will be required to complete the curriculum, and we will ensure that the training is completed in time. We will conduct classes even on second, fourth Saturdays and holidays," he added.
