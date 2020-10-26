e-paper
Rajouri boy emerges as inspiration for youth after qualifying for KAS in first attempt

Hailing from the far-flung hilly area of Thanna Mandi Tehsil in Rajouri District, Gouhar bagged 29th rank in his first attempt in the highly competitive exam without any coaching assistance.

education Updated: Oct 26, 2020, 15:58 IST
Gouhar Arzoo Chaand secured 29th rank in Kashmir Administrative Services 2020.
Gouhar Arzoo Chaand secured 29th rank in Kashmir Administrative Services 2020.
         

A young Kashmiri lad, Gouhar Arzoo Chaand, who excelled in Kashmir Administrative Services (KAS) 2018, has emerged as an inspiration for hundreds of youth in the valley.

Hailing from the far-flung hilly area of Thanna Mandi Tehsil in Rajouri District, Gouhar bagged 29th rank in his first attempt in the highly competitive exam without any coaching assistance.

Gouhar finished his primary education from Government High school Behrote and later studied at the Government Degree College, Thanna Mandi for his graduation.

“In spite of finishing my bachelors in science, I chose sociology as my optional subject for KAS entrance because I was interested in reading about social issues in my surroundings,” Chaand told ANI.

Now many students visit Gouhar to take advise for studies and ways to clear competitive exams like the KAS without coaching. Cousins and friends of Gouhar also take his advice for studies and wish to excel like him in the future.

“We firmly believe that nothing is possible without the Almighty’s blessings. So we’re thankful for all the blessings. My brother has put in a lot of hard work and perseverance into his studies. I’m very proud. He studied from a government school and qualified the KAS without any coaching,” Arzoo Chand, Gouhar’s sister told ANI.

“Any student who needs Gouhar’s guidance and help is welcomed. I hope my brother can inspire kids in the valley to succeed in their academic pursuits,” she added further.

“We’re hugely inspired by Gouhar’s academic achievements. We keep taking his advice and learn by observing his study patterns,” Saima, Gouhar’s cousin said.

Gouhar’s parents are proud of their son and appreciated his talent and hard work for qualifying KAS in his first attempt.

“It was my childhood dream to qualify Kashmir Administrative Services but I couldn’t do it. Nevertheless, my son has achieved this feat and I am proud of him. We’re thankful to the Almighty,” Farooq Chaand, Gouhar’s father, told ANI.

