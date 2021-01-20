IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Education / Jabalpur varsity's visually impaired students get fee relief
Students at college counter (Anupam Prashant Minz/HT PHOTO)
Students at college counter (Anupam Prashant Minz/HT PHOTO)
education

Jabalpur varsity's visually impaired students get fee relief

The Rani Durgavati University in Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday decided to exempt visually-impaired students from paying fees charged under different heads, an official said.
READ FULL STORY
PTI
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 09:56 AM IST

The Rani Durgavati University in Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday decided to exempt visually-impaired students from paying fees charged under different heads, an official said.

The decision was taken to give relief to visually- impaired students, the University in charge registrar Dipesh Mishra told PTI, adding that it had exempted such students from paying examination fees in the past.

"The decision will benefit some 200 such students who are studying in private and government colleges affiliated to the university and those studying in university teaching departments. They will get exemption from fees charged under heads like registration, skill development, cultural and sports," he said.

The university covers Jabalpur, Katni, Mandla, Dindori and Narsinghpur districts.

Professor Arun Shukla of Government Mahakaushal Arts and Commerce College Jabalpur said it was the first university in MP to take such a step, and added that his college was not charging any fee from visually-impaired students since 2005.

The college was paying their fees to the university from the college funds. PTI COR ADU BNM BNM

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
Representative(Raj K Raj / HT Photo)
Representative(Raj K Raj / HT Photo)
board exams

Govt school transformation helped Delhi get highest NAS score

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 03:45 PM IST
Government think tank Niti Aayog on Wednesday lauded the landmark transformation of the government school system in Delhi, as government-aided schools helped the national capital achieve the highest National Achievement Survey (NAS) score.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SSB constable revised answer key out(Shutterstock)
SSB constable revised answer key out(Shutterstock)
competitive exams

SSB Head Constable revised answer key released

Edited by Nandini
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 01:59 PM IST
  • SSB Head Constable Revised Answer Key: Sahastra Seema Bal (SSB) on Wednesday released the revised answer key for the posts of Head Constable (Ministerial) on its official website ssb.nic.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Bengal Police recruitment board has declared the final writen examination result of exam for recruitment to the post of constable in West Bengal police 2019.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
West Bengal Police recruitment board has declared the final writen examination result of exam for recruitment to the post of constable in West Bengal police 2019.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
exam results

SSC GD Constable 2018 final result to be declared today at ssc.nic.in

By Nandini
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 01:29 PM IST
  • The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is likely to declare the SSC GD Constable final result 2018 on Wednesday, January 20, 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representative(Gurpreet Singh/HT)
Representative(Gurpreet Singh/HT)
board exams

Over 9k smart classes, labs in upcoming model schools in Jharkhand

By Sanjoy Dey
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 12:51 PM IST
  • The objective of the initiative is to improve the learning level of students and develop the selected schools into best-in-class schools as per national and international standards, so that students of Jharkhand, particularly rural areas, can compete with students of other education boards.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Symbiosis International University(HT File)
Symbiosis International University(HT File)
exam results

SNAP 2020 Result to be declared on this date, check here

By Nandini
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 12:09 PM IST
  • The Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP) 2020 Result will be declared on January 22, 2021, reads an official notice on the website
READ FULL STORY
Close
Stethoscope on laptop keyboard(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Stethoscope on laptop keyboard(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
admissions

Odisha to recruit 2000 more MBBS, BDS students in new medical colleges, hospital

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 11:35 AM IST
Aiming at strengthening healthcare services in Odisha, the state government on Tuesday said it will recruit 2,000 more MBBS and BDS students for appointment in the upcoming medical colleges and peripheral hospitals.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India Post GDS Recruitment 2020. (HT File)
India Post GDS Recruitment 2020. (HT File)
employment news

India Post GDS Recruitment 2020: Last day to apply for 4269 vacancies

By Nandini
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 10:44 AM IST
  • The online application process for India Post for recruitment against 4269 vacancies for the post of Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) in Karnataka and Gujarat circles is closing on Wednesday, January 20.
READ FULL STORY
Close
UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath(PTI)
UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath(PTI)
employment news

3.75 lakh youth got jobs in UP since 2017: CM Adityanath

PTI
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 10:27 AM IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said 3.75 lakh youths were given jobs in the state in a transparent manner according to their merit since he took over in 2017.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Students at college counter (Anupam Prashant Minz/HT PHOTO)
Students at college counter (Anupam Prashant Minz/HT PHOTO)
education

Jabalpur varsity's visually impaired students get fee relief

PTI
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 09:56 AM IST
The Rani Durgavati University in Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday decided to exempt visually-impaired students from paying fees charged under different heads, an official said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rajiv Agarwal, who had been acquitted in the 2G spectrum allocation case urged the Delhi HC to issue a direction to the Centre to bring on record the documents containing the process to be followed before taking a decision to file an appeal.(PTi)
Rajiv Agarwal, who had been acquitted in the 2G spectrum allocation case urged the Delhi HC to issue a direction to the Centre to bring on record the documents containing the process to be followed before taking a decision to file an appeal.(PTi)
admissions

HC directs DU to decide on applications for sports category admission

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 09:01 AM IST
The Delhi High Court on Tuesday directed Delhi University to decide on the representation of an applicant seeking admission in the varsity under sports category for the academic session 2020-21.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi University(Amal KS/HT PHOTO)
Delhi University(Amal KS/HT PHOTO)
admissions

DU's Vidya Vistar Scheme aims academic cooperation with other varsities

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 08:55 AM IST
An academic cooperative system between colleges and departments of the Delhi University and those of other Indian universities is on the cards, acting vice chancellor P C Joshi said
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ayush NEET Counselling.(PTI file)
Ayush NEET Counselling.(PTI file)
admissions

Ayush NEET UG counselling 2020 registration begins, here's direct link

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 08:58 PM IST
  • Candidates can register online at aaccc.gov.in on or before January 24, 2021, till 12 noon.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (AP file)
Representational image. (AP file)
education

London schools could re-open first after lockdown: Official

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 08:32 PM IST
It’s a “reasonable assumption” some schools could re-open after the half-term break in mid-February as promised by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Harries told a meeting of Parliament’s education committee on Tuesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
APSC Recruitment 2021.(HT file)
APSC Recruitment 2021.(HT file)
employment news

NTA Recruitment 2021: 58 vacancies for stenographer and others on offer

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 08:24 PM IST
  • Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at nta.ac.in on or before February 18, 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
OSSSC Recruitment 2021.(HT File)
OSSSC Recruitment 2021.(HT File)
employment news

OSSSC Recruitment 2021: 600 vacancies for Pharmacists on offer

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 07:52 PM IST
  • Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at osssc.gov.in on or before February 6, 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP