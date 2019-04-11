JAC 8th result 2019 not to be declared today

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will not release the results of Class 8 examination on Thursday, April 11.

There are reports in the media that the JAC Class 8 results will be declared on Thursday. But these reports are not correct.

Talking to Hindustan Times, JAC officials said that the class 8th result of the board will not be declared today.

Earlier on Thursday, Jharkhand Academic Council declared the Class 9 examination results. Students can click here to check the Class 9 examination results on the official website of the board.

JAC 8th Board result 2019: steps to check after declaration

Visit the official website of JAC

Click on the link for class VIII exam result 2019 on the home page

Enter your roll code and roll number

Submit and check your result

First Published: Apr 11, 2019 18:38 IST