Apr 11, 2019-Thursday
JAC 8th result 2019 not to be declared today

Jharkhand 8th result date: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will not release the results of Class 8 examination on Thursday, April 11.

education Updated: Apr 11, 2019 18:40 IST
Sanjoy Kumar Dey
Sanjoy Kumar Dey
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
JAC 8th result 2019 date:The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will not release the results of Class 8 examination on Thursday, April 11. (Getty Images)

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will not release the results of Class 8 examination on Thursday, April 11.

There are reports in the media that the JAC Class 8 results will be declared on Thursday. But these reports are not correct.

Talking to Hindustan Times, JAC officials said that the class 8th result of the board will not be declared today.

Earlier on Thursday, Jharkhand Academic Council declared the Class 9 examination results. Students can click here to check the Class 9 examination results on the official website of the board.

JAC 8th Board result 2019: steps to check after declaration

Visit the official website of JAC

Click on the link for class VIII exam result 2019 on the home page

Enter your roll code and roll number

Submit and check your result

Note: Visit official website of Jharkhand Academic Council for latest news and updates.

First Published: Apr 11, 2019 18:38 IST

