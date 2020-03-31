JAC 8th result 2020 only after the end of Covid-19 lockdown period

education

Updated: Mar 31, 2020 11:10 IST

Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will not declare the class 8th result before the end of lockdown imposed due to coronavirus disease outbreak in the country. Students who have written the Class 8 exam are waiting for their results.

An official of JAC told HT on Tuesday that any decision regarding announcement of result will be taken only after completion of the lockdown period.” The government of India has imposed a lockdown in the whole country till April 14 due to coronavirus disease outbreak.

Earlier, JAC secretary Mahip Kumar Singh had told HT that around nine lakh students took the Class 8 and Class 9 examinations. “If we publish the results, students would rush to cyber cafes. We don’t want any such gathering in cafes in view of the Corona threat,” Singh said.

JAC has also postponed the evaluation process for class 10th and 12th board examinations due to the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

(with input from Sanjoy Dey in Ranchi)