JAC 8th Result declared, here’s direct link to check Jharkhand board Class VIIIth marks and details
Jharkhand Board Class 8th Result 2019 : Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) declared the results of Class 8 board examination 2019 on Monday, April 16.education Updated: Apr 16, 2019 17:23 IST
Hindustan Times, Ranchi
Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) declared the results of Class 8 board examination 2019 on Monday, April 16. Students who had appeared in the exam can check their results on official website of Jharkhand Academic Council at jacresultonline.com. Students can also check it at jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jac.nic.in and jharresults.nic.in. The board has released instructions for downloading Class 8th mark sheet. The instructions can be checked by clicking here.
JAC 8th result: Here is the direct link to check Jharkhand board Class 8th results
JAC 8th result: Here is the direct link for District-Wise Schools Reference List
Jharkhand JAC 8th result 2019: How to check
Visit the official website at jac.jharkhand.gov.in/jac
Click on the link that reads JAC Class 8 result 2019.
Select district and type of school administration and submit
Your result will be displayed on the screen
Download your mark statement and take its print out
First Published: Apr 16, 2019 15:20 IST