e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 18, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Jan 18, 2020
Home / Education / JAC Class 12th admit card 2020 to be released today, here’s how to download

JAC Class 12th admit card 2020 to be released today, here’s how to download

Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will release the admit card for class 12th board examination today. The admit card can be downloaded online at jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

education Updated: Jan 18, 2020 10:20 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
JAC class 12th admit card
JAC class 12th admit card(JAC)
         

Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will release the admit card for class 12th board examination today. The JAC class 12th admit card can be downloaded online at jac.jharkhand.gov.in after it is released.

Principals of each school will have to login using their User ID and password and download the admit cards of all students appearing in the board exam.

JAC will conduct the Jharkhand board written examinations from February 11 onwards. The practical exams will commence from January 27 and conclude on February 8, 2020.

JAC Class 12 exams admit card: Steps to download

1) Visit the official website of JAC at jac.jharkhand.gov.in

2) Click on the link for Class 12 admit card in the recent announcements section

3) Go to school Login

4) Enter your login Id and password

5) Submit

6) Admit card will be displayed on the screen

7) Take a print out and download it on your computer

JAC secondary exam will also commence from February 11 with commerce/ home science paper will intermediate exam will begin with vocational paper. Both the exams will conclude on February 28.

The secondary exam will be held in first sitting from 9:45 am to 12 noon while the intermediate exam will be held in second sitting from 2 pm to 5:15 pm.

Click here to check full schedule and important guidelines on JAC Board exam.

tags
top news
‘How dare she?’: Delhi gang rape victim’s mother on Indira Jaising’s pardon urge
‘How dare she?’: Delhi gang rape victim’s mother on Indira Jaising’s pardon urge
5 months after bifurcating Jammu & Kashmir, Govt starts outreach programme
5 months after bifurcating Jammu & Kashmir, Govt starts outreach programme
NIA takes over probe into J&K DSP Davinder Singh’s terror links
NIA takes over probe into J&K DSP Davinder Singh’s terror links
Prez Kovind’s rejection of Mukesh Singh’s mercy petition in 4 days is a record
Prez Kovind’s rejection of Mukesh Singh’s mercy petition in 4 days is a record
In Pandit camps, anxiety over return to homeland
In Pandit camps, anxiety over return to homeland
Army dogs get top honours for heroics in J-K, North-east
Army dogs get top honours for heroics in J-K, North-east
Kanpur woman beaten to death by men who molested minor daughter
Kanpur woman beaten to death by men who molested minor daughter
WATCH: Rahul’s blink-and-you-miss-it stumping draws Dhoni comparisons
WATCH: Rahul’s blink-and-you-miss-it stumping draws Dhoni comparisons
trending topics
Delhi gang rapeUnion budgetiPhonesLove Aaj Kal trailerGSAT-30Jeff BezosDec 16 gang rapeJaved Akhtar Birthday

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News