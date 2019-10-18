e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 18, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Oct 18, 2019

Jadavpur University deserves institute of excellence status: Bengal governor

Jadavpur University Chancellor Jagdeep Dhankhar said the alumni of the varsity “were making huge contributions all over the globe and they can also contribute to the upward growth of the university

education Updated: Oct 18, 2019 09:00 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Kolkata
File
File(Samir Jana/HT PHOTO)
         

West Bengal Governor and Jadavpur University Chancellor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday said that the Jadavpur University deserves recognition as an institution of excellence and he would associate himself more with JU so that it “gets its due”, according to an official statement.

Dhankhar met a group of university alumni Thursday evening for an hour at Raj Bhavan, his second in two days. On Friday, he is to attend the ‘court’ meeting of the highest decision-making body of the university.

During Thursday’s meeting, Dhankhar exchanged views with the visitors on “ways to improve the situation and atmosphere” at the university, the statement said.

“According to the governor, JU deserves to be accorded the status of an institution of excellence. And he called on everyone concerned to work for it. The governor also indicated that he would associate himself more so that the university gets its due,” it said.

Dhankhar said the alumni of the varsity “were making huge contributions all over the globe and they can also contribute to the upward growth of the university.” The court meeting will finalise the list of the honorary D.Litt and D.Sc recipients for the December 24 convocation. It is usually attended by the vice chancellor, pro-VC, heads of department and an official of higher education department.

First Published: Oct 18, 2019 08:59 IST

tags
top news
Congress president Sonia Gandhi to skip Haryana rally today
Congress president Sonia Gandhi to skip Haryana rally today
Despite IMF projections, India among fastest growing economies: Sitharaman
Despite IMF projections, India among fastest growing economies: Sitharaman
Delhi’s Achilles heel: Eight spots with foulest air in national capital
Delhi’s Achilles heel: Eight spots with foulest air in national capital
PM holds bureaucrats accountable for Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat scheme
PM holds bureaucrats accountable for Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat scheme
Teen jumps to death from 8th floor after stabbing 21-yr-old woman in Noida
Teen jumps to death from 8th floor after stabbing 21-yr-old woman in Noida
Cheating, trespassing case against former cricketer Manoj Prabhakar, family
Cheating, trespassing case against former cricketer Manoj Prabhakar, family
Selling pani puri to breaking world record: India’s new batting sensation
Selling pani puri to breaking world record: India’s new batting sensation
‘Supreme Court verdict best solution for Ayodhya dispute’: Abhishek Singhvi
‘Supreme Court verdict best solution for Ayodhya dispute’: Abhishek Singhvi
trending topics
Ayodhya disputeBigg Boss 13 day 18 Written UpdateDelhiHousefull 4Om PuriWhatsAppKarwa Chauth 2019 MuhuratUPPSC PCS 2019Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land disputeHaryana elections 2019
don't miss
latest news
India News
Education News