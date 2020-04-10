e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 10, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Jamia forms panel to facilitate mental health, well being of students

Jamia forms panel to facilitate mental health, well being of students

Dean Students Welfare (DSW), Chief Proctor, OSD (Planning & Development) Faculty members from the Department of Social Work and Psychology, Provost GP Girls Hostel and CMO are members of the committee.

education Updated: Apr 10, 2020 10:29 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
New Delhi
         

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) Vice Chancellor Prof Najma Akhtar has constituted a Mental Health and Counselling Committee (MHCC) to facilitate the mental health and wellbeing of students amid lockdown due to the coronavirus.

The 12-member committee, which will be headed by Prof SM Sajid of Department of Social Work and Prof Naved Iqbal of Department of Psychology who is the convenor of the committee, will provide “psycho-social” support to the students staying in the hostels/campus or outside.

Dean Students Welfare (DSW), Chief Proctor, OSD (Planning & Development) Faculty members from the Department of Social Work and Psychology, Provost GP Girls Hostel and CMO are members of the committee.

The committee will meet for weekly (face to face/online) consultation, till COVID-19 persists, initially for three months and university level review thereafter.

top news
At UNSC meet, the US spotlights origin of Covid-19 in swipe at Beijing
At UNSC meet, the US spotlights origin of Covid-19 in swipe at Beijing
Coronavirus cases in India mount to 6,412, death toll touches 199
Coronavirus cases in India mount to 6,412, death toll touches 199
Coronavirus: India gears up to begin plasma therapy trials
Coronavirus: India gears up to begin plasma therapy trials
Covid-19 in India: Food prices surge 3 times as supply chain takes a hit
Covid-19 in India: Food prices surge 3 times as supply chain takes a hit
‘J-K has been, is, shall continue to be an integral part’: India to China
‘J-K has been, is, shall continue to be an integral part’: India to China
Woman, 50, rides 1,400 km on scooty to bring back son stranded in Andhra
Woman, 50, rides 1,400 km on scooty to bring back son stranded in Andhra
Pakistan pledges $3 mn to Saarc Covid-19 Fund proposed by PM Modi. Then, a rider
Pakistan pledges $3 mn to Saarc Covid-19 Fund proposed by PM Modi. Then, a rider
Honda City to Mahindra Thar: 5 upcoming launches expected post lockdown
Honda City to Mahindra Thar: 5 upcoming launches expected post lockdown
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCoronavirus cases IndiaHydroxychloroquineCoronavirus DelhiCovid-19Maharashtra Covid-19Donald Trump

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News