Jamia Milia Islamia appoints coordinator to set up medical college

education

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 07:56 IST

Having received an assurance by the Centre on its plan to set up a medical college, Jamia Millia Islamia on Monday appointed a coordinator for the project.

Furqan Qamar, professor at the Centre for Management Studies, has been appointed as the coordinator and would explore steps required for setting up a medical college under the university.

“Though the details have to be worked out, we will be looking at all steps needed for the establishment of medical college in accordance with the guidelines put forward by regulatory bodies,” Qamar said.

The professor added that an advisory committee would also be constituted, including eminent professionals from the field of medicine and other universities which have medical faculty. “We will begin working on a feasibility report which would look at the physical facilities, infrastructure needs, human resources, and financial resources required for the medical college. We need rationale and justification to have a medical college,” Qamar said.

The development comes barely two weeks after Jamia vice-chancellor Najma Akhtar met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discussed the need for a medical college. “PM Modi had assured the university of all assistance required in setting up a medical college-cum-hospital,” an official privy to the matter said.

The university said the demand for a medical college arises out of the need to mitigate the gap in high quality health professionals needed in the country. “The country does not produce as many high quality doctors as needed and it has been a long-standing demand of the Jamia fraternity to have a medical college which would help in contributing in this field,” Qamar said.

Currently, the university has a dental college which offers a degree in bachelor of dental surgery (BDS) and physiotherapy.

First Published: Jul 17, 2019 07:56 IST