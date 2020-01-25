e-paper
JD Women’s College in Patna bans burqa inside classroom

JD Women’s College of Patna has issued a notice directing the students to follow the prescribed college uniform and prohibiting burqa inside the classroom. The notice was issued by the proctor of the college.

Jan 25, 2020
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
JD Women’s College of Patna has issued a notice directing the students to follow the prescribed college uniform and prohibiting burqa inside the classroom, except Saturdays. The notice was issued by the proctor of the college.

Talking to Hindustan Times, Veena Amrit, proctor of JD Women’s College said, “We already have a uniform for the college and all the students have been following the prescribed dress code as mentioned in the prospectus. We have banned burqa only inside the classroom to maintain the uniformity. This is done to ensure that every student is in the same uniform.”

“It is not possible to know if a girl is wearing the college uniform under the burqa. So, we have asked them to stick to the college uniform that is mentioned in the college prospectus,” she added.

Moreover, a fine of Rs 250 has been imposed for those who do not follow the uniform code and Rs 500 for those who are found using mobile phone inside the campus.

