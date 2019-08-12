JDCC Bank Recruitment: Application process for 220 clerk posts to end soon, apply now at ibpsonline.ibps.in

education

JDCC Bank Recruitment 2019: Jalgaon District Central Co-Operative Bank has invited applications for the recruitment of clerk (support staff). Candidates can apply for the posts online at ibpsonline.ibps.in.

There are a total of 220 vacancies. The application process began on August 1, 2019 and will end on August 20, 2019.

Important Dates:

Online application process begins - August 1, 2019

Online application process ends – August 20, 2019 up to 6 PM

Last date for printing online application – September 4, 2019

Eligibility

Applicant must have graduated from a recognized university with minimum 50% marks

Age Limit:

21 to 30 Years

Here’s the direct link to apply online.

First Published: Aug 12, 2019 10:41 IST