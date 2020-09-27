JEE-Adv 2020: Over 160,000 students set to take exam today

education

Updated: Sep 27, 2020

The Joint Entrance Examination-Advanced (JEE-Adv) is being conducted across the country on Sunday, with 160,000 students likely to appear for the engineering entrance examination this year amid the coronavirus disease pandemic.

The examination is being conducted in two slots – from 9 am to 12 noon and between 2.30 pm and 5.30 pm.

The examination -- organised by the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi (IIT-D) -- is being held across 222 cities and over 1,000 examination centres.

In a bid to avoid overcrowding and to ensure the implementation of other Covid-19-related safety norms, the examination authorities have asked the students to report to their respective centres in a staggered manner, as they have been allotted separate reporting timings.

The same format was also followed during the JEE-Mains examination that was conducted between September 1 and 6.

“Candidates must wear masks and hand gloves and bring their personal hand sanitiser (50 millimetres). They must also carry all pages of the JEE-Adv admit card, including the self-declaration form, along with a valid photo identity proof to the examination centre,” stated the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the examination. Candidates have also been instructed to carry a simple ballpoint pen.

Around 64% of the students, or 250,000 candidates, were eligible to appear for the JEE-Adv after giving the JEE-Mains. However, around 160,831 students completed the registration process for JEE-Adv.

The results for this examination are slated to be announced on October 5, following which the admission process to the 23 IITs will start. The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will conduct the admission to the IITs.