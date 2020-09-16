JEE Advanced 2020: Correction window to change exam city opens

education

Updated: Sep 16, 2020 14:25 IST

JEE Advanced: The correction window to change the choice of exam city in the JEE Advanced registration form has been opened on the official website at jeeadv.ac.in. The correction window will close on September 17 (5 pm). “Registered candidates may change their choice of exam cities on the registration portal between Wednesday, September 16, 2020 12:00 hrs and Thursday, September 17 17:00 hrs,” the official notice reads.

How to make correction in the form:

Candidates will have to visit the official website at jeeadv.ac.in

Login using the JEE Main application number and password

The filled registration form will be displayed

Make the required changes in the form

Save and proceed

The online application process for JEE-Advanced 2020 started on Saturday, September 12.The last date to register for JEE Advanced is September 17 while the last date to pay fee is September 18.

According to the revised information brochure, JEE Advanced results will be announced on October 05, 2020.

How to apply for JEE Advanced:

Visit the official website at jeeadv.ac.in

Click on the link that reads ‘Online registration portal’ for JEE Advanced 2020

A login page will appear

Register yourself by providing the required information and generate your ID and password

Login using the ID and password and fill the application form

Pay the application fee

Download the filled application form on your computer for future reference.