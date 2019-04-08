JEE MAIN 2019 analysis of 8th April paper 1 exam

The second window of the JEE Main 2019 started on Monday. This is what the students said immediately after the exam:

*Students found that Chemistry was the easiest section. The questions asked in Chemistry were straightforward. Most of these questions were of the NCERT level. All the three subsets of Chemistry- Organic, Inorganic & Physical Chemistry were more or less equally represented in the questions.

* The level of the questions in the Mathematics section was not very high. They were similar to questions from the NCERT Exemplar book. Some students remarked that the majority of questions were from Class 11 syllabus.

* Physics was the toughest section. The majority of the questions involved the application of multiple concepts which made this a very time consuming section as well.

* Overall, most students agreed that the paper was easier or atleast at the same level as that of papers from the January window of JEE Main 2019. One factor could be that the students had already prepared for their board exams which helped them strengthen their fundamentals before giving this exam. Another factor could be that students are much more comfortable with the online testing mode.

Students will recall that the questions in the papers of the previous window were also not of a high level. It seems that the NTA is focused on testing the basic concepts of aspirants rather than forcing them to solve elaborate complex problems. Students who have read the NCERT books thoroughly can expect to do well in this paper.

(Author Yash Kumar is product manager JEE, Career Launcher. Views expressed here are personal.)

First Published: Apr 08, 2019 16:55 IST