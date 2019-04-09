JEE Main 2019: Analysis of April 9 morning slot exam and expected cut off

The Day 2 of the JEE Main April session started well, without any surprises. The paper pattern was in line with the expectations with an overall difficulty level of ‘Moderate’, similar to slot 1 and slot 2 of April 8.

The Physics section was ‘Moderate’ in difficulty and comparatively easier than Monday. Chemistry section was ‘Easy’ with some questions directly taken from previous years’ papers and was the easiest as compared to the other sections. This section was mostly based on NCERT. The difficulty level of Mathematics section was ‘Moderate’ but had lengthy questions. These were in line with previous years’ problems. Therefore, students are advised to go through day 1 and day 2 exam analysis before appearing for future slots.

Physics section had a lot of numerical using direct application of concepts

In Chemistry section, many questions were asked from Metallurgy and Basic Concepts of Organic Chemistry. Considering the day 1 and day 2 exam trends and difficulty, students are advised to start the paper with chemistry section in order to manage their time well.

Time management is crucial while attempting the Mathematics section

Observing trends in the papers of past 3 slots, the cut-off is expected to be in the range of 80 to 85.

(Author Navin C Joshi is academic head and VP (JEE and NEET) at Gradeup, a test preparation platform. Views expressed here are personal.The exam analysis is purely prepared on the basis of the feedback shared by the JEE aspirants).

