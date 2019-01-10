JEE Main 2019: Analysis of the January 10 exam question paper

National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the JEE main Paper 1 examination on Thursday, January 10, 2019 on the second day of exam. Here are the highlights of the immediate reaction from students after morning session examination.

Reactions from Students about Paper – 1 (Second day (Morning Session) of JEE Main Paper-1)

(1) There were no changes in the pattern of Paper -1 of JEE (Main) compared to previous years. Questions covered almost all chapters from the three subjects Physics, Chemistry & Mathematics. Equal weightage was given to chapters from class XI & XII. Physics was relatively tough compared to maths and chemistry. Chemistry was the easiest

(2) The paper had three parts :

Part-I- Physics with 30 questions, marking scheme (+4 for correct response, -1 for incorrect response, 0 if not attempted)

Part-II- Chemistry with 30 questions, marking scheme (+4 for correct response , -1 for incorrect response, 0 if not attempted)

Part-III - Mathematics with 30 questions, marking scheme (+4 for correct response, -1 for incorrect response, 0 if not attempted)

(4) All questions were of multiple choice with single correct answer objective type.

(5) The level of difficult as per feedback from students:

Mathematics – Easy to Moderate level. Some questions involved calculations.

Physics – Tougher compared to Mathematics & Chemistry.

Chemistry – Easy. Some questions were directly NCERT based.

(6) Overall the paper was of Easy to Moderate level as per students.

(7) As compared to last year paper was easy to moderate level as per students.

(8) No errors were reported from students as such.

(9) The students left the exam hall at 12:30 pm.

**FIITJEE Team will however cross check the same and come up with detailed solutions once the question papers are released by NTA.

( Author Ramesh Batlish is an expert at FIITJEE. Views expressed here are personal. )

First Published: Jan 10, 2019 15:55 IST