JEE Main 2019: Expected cut-off, difficulty level and question paper analysis

The day 2 of the JEE Main examination started well without any surprises. The paper pattern was as expected. The overall difficulty level of the paper was Moderate, similar to slot 1 and slot 2 of 9th Jan. The Physics section was logical with difficulty level between moderate to tough. Mathematics section was between easy to moderate. While, the Chemistry section was easy as compared to the other two sections. Some questions in Physics and Chemistry were simple and directly picked from NCERT.

In Physics and Mathematics sections, few concepts and questions were repeated from day 1.Therefore, students are advised to go through day 1 and day 2 exam analysis before appearing for future slots.

Considering the papers of past 3 slots, the cut-off is expected to be in the range of 80 to 85.

