JEE Main 2019: Day 3, expected cut-off, difficulty level and question paper analysis

National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the JEE main Paper 1 examination on Thursday, January 10, 2019 on the second day of exam. Here are what experts said regarding JEE Main 2019 expected cut-off

The third day of JEE was peaceful, with the overall difficulty level of paper between easy to moderate. The Physics section was between moderate to difficult and had many concept based questions. The Chemistry section was easy with factual questions with some questions directly picked from NCERT. Lastly, the Mathematics section was a bit lengthy with moderate level of difficulty.

In all the three sections, questions were based on previous year’s paper pattern. Overall, in all the three subjects few questions were similar (in terms of type of questions) as compared to 9th Jan and 10th Jan.

The overall cut-off is expected to be between 80-85.

(The author is Navin C Joshi, Academic head and VP (JEE and NEET) at Gradeup. Views expressed are personal)

