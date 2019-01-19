JEE Main 2019 Results: Kanpur boy Naman among 15 students who scored 100 percentile

Kanpur boy Naman Gupta is among the 15 students who scored 100 percentile in JEE Main (January 2019) examination, the result of which was declared on Saturday. Naman is now getting ready for JEE Advanced.

An avid reader of science fiction, Naman was pleasantly surprised to see his score sheet. “I was never expecting to score 100 percentile. It was like dream come true,” said 17-year-old who wants to pursue computer science from IIT Delhi, Bombay or Kanpur.

A class 12 student of Dr Virendra Swarup Education Centre, Avadhpuri said he never did anything special to secure top percentile. “The key is to get your concept right and stay focused. One needs to work on Chemistry really hard,” he said.

Naman has lot of interest in sports like cricket and badminton. His father RK Gupta is a central governmnt employee and mother Sandhya Gupta is a housewife. His elder sister is purusing B Tech from a private engineering college.

His mother Sandhya Gupta said, “It is a celebration time in the family. My son really worked hard in his studies. I only took care of all his necessary things and provided food from time to time so thaty he stays healthy.”

Naman has qualified National Talent Search Exam and the Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana (KVPY), an on-going National Program of Fellowship in Basic Sciences, initiated and funded by the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India, to attract exceptionally highly motivated students for pursuing basic science courses and research career in science.

Only two students from Uttar Pradesh secured 100 percentile. Himanshu Gaurav Singh is another student who made to the elite list and brought laurel to the state.

