JEE Main 2020: NSUI demands re-examination for students who could not appear due to Covid-19

With several centres reporting low attendance of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains candidates that started from September 1, the National Students Union of India (NSUI) on Wednesday demanded re-examination for students who missed their chance to attend the entrance exam amid COVID-19 pandemic.

education Updated: Sep 03, 2020 08:52 IST
Asian News International| Posted by Nandini
New Delhi
Students come out after appearing in JEE Main exam, at a centre in Noida
Students come out after appearing in JEE Main exam, at a centre in Noida(PTI)
         

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is scheduled to conduct the JEE between September 1 and 6.

The NSUI accused the government of failing to provide a basic arrangement to take students to examination centres.

“As the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains kickstarted from September 1, 2020, only around 65 per cent students appeared for the examination, and many centres in the country reported meager attendance of less than 45 per cent. We demand a re-examination for the students who have missed their chances to attend the entrance exam because of the hasty move to conduct JEE and lack of planning from the government in providing the necessary basic arrangement to take students to examination centres amidst this pandemic so that a large majority of students will not be missed out from this academic session,” the Congress students wing said in a statement.

Criticising the government’s move to hold the JEE, the NSUI condemned the fact that the imposition of JEE despite the concerns and demand from the students’ community to postpone the examination considering the pandemic and post calamity situations has denied the “idea of equal opportunity to a larger section of students”.

It alleged that while the government claimed of providing adequate measures for the smooth conduct of examination and arrangements of transport facilities for the students, the low attendance indicates the failure of authority, because of which many students could not appear for the exam.

Earlier, NSUI National President Neeraj Kundan had demanded the government to arrange the transportation facilities for the students, especially coming from the rural areas. He has now urged the government to provide an opportunity to the students who had missed their chance because of the hasty move from the government to conduct the examination amidst the pandemic without arranging the necessary facilities.

