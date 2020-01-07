JEE Main 2020: Quick analysis of paper 1 exam held on January 7

education

The JEE Main 2020 started on 6th Jan with Paper-II for B.Arch & B.Planning held on the 1st Day in both sittings. The JEE Main Paper-I for B.E./B.Tech is scheduled for 7th, 8th & 9th Jan in two sessions on each day at almost 233 cities across the country. The reporting time for students was 7:30 am however the exam started at 9:30 am. Students were supposed to carry their Aadhar card & Admit card for verification.

•Students were not allowed to carry anything inside examination hall except Admit Card & Aadhar Card. Those having proper medical prescription were allowed water bottles as informed earlier.

•Metal detectors were used at the entry gate and no bags or wrist watches were allowed inside.

•Ball Point pens were given inside the examination Hall & sufficient plain sheets for rough work.

•Time Clock on computer screen was provided inside the examination hall.

Immediate Reactions from Students after JEE Main Paper - 1 ( (Forenoon Session on 7th Jan 2020)

(1)The full marks of the JEE Main Paper-1 was 300 unlike last year which was of 360 marks.

(2)As per the new Pattern there were questions involving numerical answers where students had to type the answer correct to two decimal places. These questions had no negative marking.

(3)The paper had three parts & each part had two sections:

•Part-I- Physics with total 25 questions – Sec-I had 20 Multiple choice questions with Single correct answers & Sec-II had 5 Numerical based questions. Marking scheme for multiple choice questions was +4 for correct response, -1 for incorrect response, 0 if not attempted. Marking scheme for numerical based questions was +4 for correct response and 0 in all other cases.

•Part-II- Chemistry with total 25 questions - Sec-I had 20 Multiple choice questions with Single correct answers & Sec-II had 5 Numerical based questions. Marking scheme for multiple choice questions was +4 for correct response, -1 for incorrect response, 0 if not attempted. Marking scheme for numerical based questions was +4 for correct response and 0 in all other cases.

•Part-III- Mathematics with total 25 questions - Sec-I had 20 Multiple choice questions with Single correct answers & Sec-II had 5 Numerical based questions. Marking scheme for multiple choice questions was +4 for correct response, -1 for incorrect response, 0 if not attempted. Marking scheme for numerical based questions was +4 for correct response and 0 in all other cases.

(4) The level of difficultly as per feedback from students on 7th Jan,2020 (Forenoon session).

•Mathematics – Easy to Moderate level. Some questions involved calculations. All chapters covered in Calculus and Coordinate Geometry. No question from Height and Distance in Trigonometry.

•Physics – Moderate level. All chapters covered. Students reported it was lengthy. Few questions were of mixed concept type.

•Chemistry – Easy. Students reported questions were largely from NCERT specially chapters of Inorganic Chemistry. They felt Class XI topics had more weightage.

(5) Overall the paper was of Easy to Moderate level as per students.

(6) As compared to last year paper was moderate to difficult level as per students.

(7) Students felt one question in Physics had incomplete data. Rest no errors were reported as such from other subjects.

(8) The students left the exam hall at 12:30 pm.

(FIITJEE Team will however cross check the same and come up with detailed solutions once the question papers are released by NTA.)

(The author is Ramesh Batlish, centre head of FIITJEE Noida)