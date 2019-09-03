JEE Main 2020 registration begins at jeemain.nic.in

education

National Testing Agency (NTA) has activated the link to register for JEE Main 2020 today on its official website jeemain.nic.in.

NTA had earlier scheduled to commence registration process on September 2 which was later postponed to September 3. NTA has now activated the registration link.

“The aspiring Candidates of JEE (Main) - 2020 are informed that the Online Submission of Application form of January JEE (Main) – 2020 will start from 3rd September 2019,” the official notice dated September 2 read.

NTA will conduct the examination for JEE Main 2020 from January 6 to 11, 2020 and the result will be declared on January 31.

JEE Main 2020 exam dates:

The JEE Main exam will be conducted twice by NTA before admissions for the next academic season. The first JEE (Main) exam will be conducted in January and the second in April. A candidate can appear in one or both the JEE (Main) exams in a year. If a candidate appears in both exams, the one in which they score better will be considered for admissions.

Here are the details from the notification about JEE (Main) 2019 January exam:

a) Paper 1 will be held in computer-based mode only and Paper 2 will be held in both computer-based and paper and pen modes. A candidate may choose to appear in both Paper 1 and Paper 2 or any of the two papers depending on the course they want to pursue.

b) Paper 1 is for those who want to take admission to a bachelor of engineering (BE) and bachelor of technology programmes in IITs. After Paper 1, a selected number of candidates will be required to appear in JEE (Advanced). Admissions to IITs will be based only on category-wise All India Rank (AIR) in JEE advanced, subject to conditions as defined in JEE (Advanced) 2019 website. Candidates will be asked to solve questions on mathematics, physics and chemistry in Paper 1.

c) Paper 2 is for candidates who want to study BArch and BPlanning. Candidates will be asked to take the test in the computer-based mode for mathematics and aptitude test and the drawing test will be in pen and paper-based mode.

The exam is conducted to determine the eligibility of candidates for admission in National Institutes for Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes for Technology (IITs) and other centrally-funded technical institutions.

