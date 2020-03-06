JEE Main 2020 registration deadline extended till March 12, direct link to register

education

Updated: Mar 06, 2020

National Testing Agency has extended the deadline for JEE Main registration for the April 2020 examination. Earlier, the last date to register was March 6 but now it has been extended till March 12. Candidates who have not yet registered for the exam can do it now.

According to the revised schedule, the last date to register and pay online application fee is March 12. Candidates will be able to make corrections in particulars from March 13 to 16. However, candidates will have to pay additional fee to make any changes.

The registration process for the JEE Main April exam had begun on February 7. The application form can be accessed from the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Main April exam will be held on April 5, 7, 9 and 11, 2020.The JEE Main 2020 results for the April session will be announced on April 30.

JEE examination is conducted for admission to undergraduate programmes in NITs, IIITs and other centrally-funded technical institutions.

Candidates who had appeared for the JEE Main January exam and were not happy with the score can again sit for the JEE Main in April.

How to register for JEE Main 2020:

Step 1: Go to the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Look for Application form for JEE Main April 2020 Registration link and click on it

Step 3: Select Fresh Registration/JEE Main January Candidate

Step 4: Fill up the form

Step 5: Upload all the necessary documents, including scanned photograph and signature

Step 5: Make the payment

Step 6: Click on submit