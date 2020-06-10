JEE Main 2020: Tips and tricks to ace Physics paper

education

Updated: Jun 10, 2020 18:56 IST

JEE Main 2020: Joint Entrance Examination, or JEE, is an entrance test for admissions in various prestigious engineering colleges in the country. With the exam being postponed this year due to the pandemic, students have got extra time for preparation. Here are some tips and tricks to help you prepare for the physics section of the exam.

General points to be taken into consideration:

JEE Mains, being a competitive exam, it is all about scoring. We have a few smart tactics that can help to optimize your preparation:

1.It is necessary to have a concrete idea about the whole syllabus and to segregate your strong points.

2.Avoid those parts where you lag behind and usually take a lot of time and effort.

3.Always carry small chits of formulae; have a look at them and recollect them in your leisure time to remember formulae in an easy and effective way.

4.Practice previous years’ papers to have an idea of the trends of questions and take mock tests by setting the exact same time that’s allotted for the exam after learning the concepts.

5.While learning, NCERT is the most important book to brush up the concepts and HC Verma and DC Pandey are good for practice.

Weightage of important topics:

A large part of the Physics paper in JEE Mains is dominated by questions from: Vector and Simple Mathematics {2-3 questions}, Mechanics [3-4 questions], Electrostatics [2-3 questions], Electricity and Magnetism [3-4 questions], Wave and Optics [2-4 questions], Modern Physics [3-5 questions] and Heat and Thermodynamics [2-3 questions]. These major topics make almost 65-75% of the complete paper.

Allocation of time to each topic [4-6 hrs/day]:

•Vector and simple Mathematics- 3 days

• Mechanics - 10-12 days

• Waves and oscillations- 5 days

•Electrostatics- 4-5 days

•Electricity and magnetism- 7-8 days

Final revision and question answering tactics:

1.No new concepts should be learned during the final revision.

2.During the final revision, only the short notes prepared by students or trusted sources should be revised instead of the whole book.

3.A day before the exam, sleep adequately, and except very important things nothing should be revised.

4.During the exam, one should make sure there is no extra burden of revision on you, let the mind be calm but confident and content.

5.One must focus on easy questions first [ ~ 50-60% of the whole question paper], then moderate [ 25-35%] and at last the tough questions [15-25%]

6.Students should fill the OMR sheet very carefully without any lag as the whole effort is judged on the basis of the sheet.

Quicker calculations and a strong sense of your fundamentals are what help you in the long run.

Solving good mock tests is important as it gives you an idea of your weak and strong areas and the time taken to solve questions from each topic.

Last year, there were over 11.5 lakh applicants in JEE Main. Students should remember that the best strategy to crack this exam is to keep your mind calm and give it your best shot.

(Author Rajshekhar Ratrey is VP, Educational Content, Toppr. Views expressed here are personal.)