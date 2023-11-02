News / Education / JEE Main 2024 Live Updates: Notice out, session 1 registration begins on jeemain.nta.ac.in
Live

JEE Main 2024 Live Updates: Notice out, session 1 registration begins on jeemain.nta.ac.in

Nov 02, 2023 10:55 AM IST
OPEN APP

JEE Main 2024 Live Updates: Candidates can apply for the exam on jeemain.nta.ac.in.

JEE Main 2024 Live Updates: National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the application process for JEE Main 2023 session 1. Candidates can go to jeemain.nta.ac.in to read the notification and fill the application form. The last date to apply is November 30.

JEE Main 2024 Live Updates: Session 1 registration begins on jeemain.nta.ac.in
JEE Main 2024 Live Updates: Session 1 registration begins on jeemain.nta.ac.in

The first session of the exam will be held in January-February and the second session is scheduled for April.

Along with application forms, NTA has also released the information bulletin and syllabus of the exam.

Candidates have the choice to appear in JEE Main 2023 session 1 or two or both. If they appear for both sessions, the best score will be considered in the final result. They also do not have to apply in session 2 again. Such candidates can login directly during the session 2 window, make payment and change exam centre, if required.

However, those appearing for one session (session 1 or 2) will have to complete the whole registration cum application process.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Nov 02, 2023 10:55 AM IST

    JEE Main 2024: No change in marking scheme

    JEE Main 2024 will be held in the same marking scheme followed last year.

    Each subject – Physics, Chemistry and Maths – is divided into two sections. Section A has 30 questions and section B has 10, meaning the total number of questions in the paper will be 90.

    However, a candidate has to attempt only five questions from section B (15 in total), which means the total number of questions to be attempted is 75.

    There will be negative marking in both sections.

  • Nov 02, 2023 10:51 AM IST

    JEE Main 2024 to be in 13 languages

    Like 2023, JEE Main 2024 will also be conducted in English, Hindi and 11 regional languages: Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

  • Nov 02, 2023 10:48 AM IST

    JEE Main 2024: Syllabus also announced

    NTA has also published syllabus of the JEE Main exam for paper 1 (BE/BTech).

    JEE Main 2024 syllabus

  • Nov 02, 2023 10:44 AM IST

    JEE Main 2024: New website this year

    NTA has launched a new website – jeemain.nta.ac.in – where students can find all the latest updates related to the exam. Previously, it was jeemain.nta.nic.in.

  • Nov 02, 2023 10:40 AM IST

    Direct link to apply for JEE Main 2024 sesion 1

    Apply for JEE Main 2024 session 1

  • Nov 02, 2023 10:39 AM IST

    How to apply for JEE Main 2024

    Visit the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

    Open the registration link given in the candidate activity tab.

    Submit the registration form

    Now, login and fill the application.

    Submit the form along with the exam fee and documents.

    Save the confirmation page.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jee mains
live

JEE Main 2024 Live Updates: Notice out, session 1 registration begins

education
Updated on Nov 02, 2023 10:55 AM IST

JEE Main 2024 Live Updates: Candidates can apply for the exam on jeemain.nta.ac.in.

live JEE Main 2024 Live Updates: Session 1 registration begins on jeemain.nta.ac.in
ByHT Education Desk

WBJEE 2024 date announced, to be held on April 28

The entrance examination is held for admission to Engineering, Technology, Pharmacy and Architecture courses.

A webinar has already been conducted via a video-sharing site to impart training to 3,000 teachers for smooth conduct of online examination and evaluation of the answer sheets.(HT FILE)
competitive exams
Published on Nov 02, 2023 10:01 AM IST
ByHT Education Desk

HSSC Group D CET Answer Key Live: Where to get Haryana CET answer key

HSSC will issue answer keys of the group D CET exam on its website, hssc.gov.in

live HSSC Haryana CET Group D Answer Key 2023 Live Updates (hssc.gov.in)
competitive exams
Updated on Nov 02, 2023 10:01 AM IST
ByHT Education Desk

Next CSIR UGC NET 2023 in December, apply till November 30 on csir.nta.ac.in

CSIR UGC NET December 2023: Applications for the exam can be submitted up to November 30 on the website csirnet.nta.ac.in.

CSIR UGC NET 2023 in December, apply till November 30 (csir.nta.ac.in)
competitive exams
Published on Nov 02, 2023 08:44 AM IST
ByHT Education Desk

KVS Primary Teacher 2022 final answer key out at kvsangathan.nic.in, link here

KVS Primary Teacher 2022 final answer key has been released. The download link is given here.

KVS Primary Teacher 2022 final answer key out at kvsangathan.nic.in, link here (Shutterstock)
competitive exams
Published on Nov 01, 2023 08:21 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

UP NEET UG 2023 Counselling: Special stray vacancy round schedule out

NEET UG 2023 counselling special stray vacancy round schedule has been released. Check dates here.

UP NEET UG 2023 Counselling: Special stray vacancy round schedule out
admissions
Published on Nov 01, 2023 06:43 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

UPSC Civil Services Main Result 2022: Reserve list released, link here

UPSC Civil Services Main result 2022 reserve list has been released. The direct link is given here.

UPSC Civil Services Main Result 2022: Reserve list released, link here
exam results
Published on Nov 01, 2023 05:56 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

JEE Main 2024 Registration: How and where to apply for Session 1

JEE Main 2024 Registration will begin at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The steps to apply can be checked here.

JEE Main 2024 Registration: How and where to apply for Session 1
competitive exams
Published on Nov 01, 2023 05:22 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

VITEEE 2024 registration begins at viteee.vit.ac.in, link here

VITEEE 2024 registration have started at viteee.vit.ac.in. The direct link to apply is given below.

VITEEE 2024 registration begins at viteee.vit.ac.in, link here
competitive exams
Published on Nov 01, 2023 04:32 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

SBI RBO Recruitment 2023: Apply for 94 Resolver post at sbi.co.in, link here

SBI will recruit candidates for Resolver posts. Eligible candidates can apply at sbi.co.in.

SBI RBO Recruitment 2023: Apply for 94 Resolver post at sbi.co.in, link here (REUTERS)
employment news
Published on Nov 01, 2023 03:43 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

BPSC 69th CCE Prelims Result 2023 Live Updates: Integrated CCE results awaited

BPSC 69th CCE Prelims Result 2023 Live Updates: The final answer key was released recently and results are expected next.

live BPSC 69th Integrated CCE Prelims Result 2023 Live Updates(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
exam results
Updated on Nov 02, 2023 10:13 AM IST
ByHT Education Desk

Digital transformation in finance: Revolutionizing the financial landscape

Cloud computing has changed the way data storage and processing is managed within the financial industry.

The emergence of FinTech startups has revolutionized conventional financial institutions in various aspects.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
features
Published on Nov 01, 2023 02:18 PM IST
ByAnshuman Jaswal, New Delhi

AAI Junior Executive registration begins, Science graduates can apply

AAI starts online application process for Junior Executives (Air Traffic Control) recruitment 2023.

AAI Junior Executive registration begins, Science graduates can apply. (Representational image)(Unsplash)
employment news
Published on Nov 01, 2023 01:53 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

CEED, UCEED 2024: IIT Bombay extends registration date till November 6

CEED, UCEED 2024 registration date extended till November 6, 2023. Apply at ceed.iitb.ac.in or uceed.iitb.ac.in.

CEED, UCEED 2024: IIT Bombay extends registration date till November 6
competitive exams
Published on Nov 01, 2023 01:51 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Bihar NEET UG 2023 Counselling: Registration for stray round begins

Bihar NEET UG 2023 Counselling registration begins for stray round. Check complete schedule here.

Bihar NEET UG 2023 Counselling: Registration for stray round begins
admissions
Published on Nov 01, 2023 01:08 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 02, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out