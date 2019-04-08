JEE Main April 2019 : Quick analysis of paper 1 based on students’ feedback, 10 points

The JEE (Main) 2019 (April Session) Paper I for those aspiring for B.E./B. Tech was held on April 8, 2019. This is the first day out of the 4 days for April session of JEE Main 2019 Paper 1 to be held on April 8, 9, 10 and 12, 2019.

Reactions from Students about JEE Main Paper 1 held on April 8, 2019 (Forenoon Session):

(1) There were no changes in the pattern of paper 1 of JEE (Main) compared to previous years’ or January session. Questions covered almost all chapters from the three subjects physics, chemistry and mathematics. The spread of questions was from almost all chapters from Class 11 and 12.

(2) The paper had three parts : Part-I - Physics with 30 questions, marking scheme (+4 for correct response, -1 for incorrect response, 0 if not attempted); Part-II - Chemistry with 30 questions, marking scheme (+4 for correct response , -1 for incorrect response, 0 if not attempted); Part-III - Mathematics with 30 questions, marking scheme (+4 for correct response, -1 for incorrect response, 0 if not attempted)

(4) All questions were of multiple choice with single correct answer objective type

(5) The level of difficult as per feedback from students:

Mathematics: Easy to Moderate level. Our students reported questions were easy. No question asked from Mathematical Induction.

Physics: Tougher compared to Mathematics & Chemistry. But it was of moderate level. Some students felt Class XI had more weightage in the paper.

Chemistry: Easy. Some questions were directly from NCERT and were fact based. No tricks involved as such in any question. One question on assertion reasoning was asked.

(6) Overall the paper was of Easy to Moderate level as per students.

(7) As compared to last year, this year paper was of easy to moderate level as per students. More focus was however given to NCERT.

(8) As compared to January session the paper was almost of similar level as per students. Physics was relatively tougher.

(9) No errors were reported from students as such

(10) The students left the exam hall at 12:30pm

The reporting time for students was 7.30am however the exam started at 9.30 am. Students were supposed to carry one coloured passport size recent photograph, their Aadhar card/valid Photo ID card and Admit card. Students were not allowed to carry anything else except those mentioned above inside examination hall. Those having proper medical prescription were allowed water bottles as informed earlier by the NTA. Metal detectors were used at the entry gate and no bags or wrist watches were allowed inside. Students reported that entry started at 7.30 am and they were standing in queues since 7 am in the morning. After announcement at 9.20am gates were finally closed at 9.25am. Exam started sharp at 9.30am and ended at 12.30pm. Ball Point pens /rough sheets were given inside the examination hall.Time clock on computer screen was provided inside the examination hall.

(Mr Ramesh Batlish is an expert at FIITJEE. Views expressed here are personal. FIITJEE team will however cross check the same and come up with detailed solutions once the question papers are released by NTA.)

First Published: Apr 08, 2019 14:22 IST