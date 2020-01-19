JEE Main Result 2020: Ujjwal Mehta tops Punjab state with 99.99 percentile

education

Ujjwal Mehta, 17, has topped the IIT JEE Main exam in Punjab by scoring 99.99 percentile. Ujjwal, who hails from Jalandhar, has been taking coaching from a private institute in Patiala since Class 9.

“I did not lose confidence . I’ve been staying in a hostel here for the past three years,” he said, adding that will continue to prepare for the next level of JEE Advanced to be held in April.

“I’m not internet-savvy and stay away from social media. I avoid using the smart phone. I study for at least eight hours a day,” he said. Ujjwal scored 97.6% in Class 10 and is a student of Patiala’s Apollo Public School at present.

“I aim to take up computer sciences at the IIT, Mumbai,” he said. His father, Naveen Kumar Mehta, is a financial manager in a private company, while his mother, Seema, is a homemaker.