JEE Mains final answer key 2026 for session 2 released, download link here

National Testing Agency (NTA) has released JEE Mains final answer key 2026. Candidates who have appeared for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) can check the final answer key through the official website of JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The NTA has published the final answer keys for JEE Main 2026 Session 2 exams today. (AI-generated image)

The NTA JEE examination was held on April 2, 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8. The examination was held in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm.

JEE Mains 2026 Result LIVE: NTA JEE results to be out shortly

The final answer key has been released and can be checked by candidates by following the steps given below.