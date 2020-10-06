JEECUP first round seat allotment result 2020 to be released soon at jeecup.nic.in

Updated: Oct 06, 2020 15:43 IST

The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh will release the first round seat allotment result for the U P Joint Entrance Examination (UPJEE(P)-2020) counselling on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at 5 pm on its official website.

Candidates who have qualified the UP JEE 2020 examination will be able to check the first seat allotment result online at jeecup.nic.in.

According to the official notice, a total of three rounds will be conducted for the JEECUP Seat Allotment process, out of which, the first counselling round for JEECUP 2020 will be held exclusively for UP State Qualified candidates only. The 2nd counselling round will be open for all the candidates who have qualified in the entrance exam.

UP Polytechnic Entrance Examination is held for admissions to diploma courses in various Uttar Pradesh polytechnic institutes.

How to check JEECUP first round seat allotment result:

Visit the official website at jeecup.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link available to check the first round seat allotment result

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The JEECUP first round seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen

Download the results and take its print out for future use.