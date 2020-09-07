e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 07, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Jharkhand couple who drove 1,200 km to write exam in MP will return by airplane

Jharkhand couple who drove 1,200 km to write exam in MP will return by airplane

The couple, Dhananjay and his wife Soni, travelled on the two-wheeler from their village in Godda district of Jharkhand to reach Gwalior, a centre for D.Ed (Diploma in Education) exam scheduled on September 11.

education Updated: Sep 07, 2020 12:51 IST
Asian News International| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Asian News International| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Gwalior
Jharkhand couple who drove 1,200 km to write exam in MP get air ticket for return journey.
Jharkhand couple who drove 1,200 km to write exam in MP get air ticket for return journey.(ANI )
         

A Jharkhand couple, who drove over 1,200 km on a scooter with his pregnant wife sitting pillion so that she could appear in an exam for aspiring teachers, got air tickets for their return journey.

The couple, Dhananjay and his wife Soni, travelled on the two-wheeler from their village in Godda district of Jharkhand to reach Gwalior, a centre for D.Ed (Diploma in Education) exam scheduled on September 11.

After the couple’s story came into light, a corporate giant offered them air tickets for their return journey to reach their home in Jharkhand.

“Dhananjay and Soni’s marathon travel was a journey of survival, resilience and great optimism. We are humbled to arrange for their comfortable return journey to Godda and thankful to the local media for bringing this inspiring story to light,” said Adani Foundation’s chairperson Priti Adani said in a tweet.

Speaking to ANI, Dhananjay said, “We never boarded a plane in our lives. We thank Adani Foundation for the support. I also want to thank the media for covering my story and supporting me for this act.”

“I want to become a teacher and I am pursuing a Diploma in Education. My husband and family have supported me a lot. We arranged some money after selling our gold ornament but the money was not enough to travel by bus so we decided to travel on the two-wheeler,” Soni told ANI.

“We had suffered a lot while travelling to Gwalior due to rain but I am glad that we will go by plane,” added Soni.

tags
top news
India joins US, Russia, China hypersonic Missile club
India joins US, Russia, China hypersonic Missile club
Kangana Ranaut to get Y+ category security. Here’s what it means
Kangana Ranaut to get Y+ category security. Here’s what it means
Monsoon session of Parliament: Over 1k officials being screened
Monsoon session of Parliament: Over 1k officials being screened
Delhi Metro resumes services with strict safety measures after 169-day Covid hiatus
Delhi Metro resumes services with strict safety measures after 169-day Covid hiatus
India records highest single-day spike globally of 90,802 Covid-19 cases
India records highest single-day spike globally of 90,802 Covid-19 cases
Rhea Chakraborty in NCB office again. Here’s what we know so far
Rhea Chakraborty in NCB office again. Here’s what we know so far
5 MLAs are Covid +ve, no question hour as Maharashtra assembly gets underway
5 MLAs are Covid +ve, no question hour as Maharashtra assembly gets underway
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputCovid-19Delhi MetroNational Education Policy 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In