Jharkhand school seeks admin protection for students after threats from locals

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 15:30 IST

In the wake of threats from few local residents, a school in Sindri has sought protection of students from district administration to fence the institution’s play ground as per directive of National Commission for Protection of Child Right (NCPCR).

Getting complaints from guardians of schools, the NCPCR had directed school management as well as Dhanbad deputy commissioner to ensure fencing of DAV Public School playground as students especially girls are exposed to danger and feel insecurity.

School has over 4500 students and especially girls feel insured in open ground as stray animals, dogs and antisocial elements invade them frequently. In March, NCPCR took serious note of it and directed Dhanbad DC and school management to ensure safety of them.

Since some local residents are opposing the fencing and have threatened school management, students and their guardians feel apprehension of untoward incident on the campus.

School principal, Ashutosh Kumar, on Friday wrote a letter to Dhanbad SDM Raj Maheshwaram seeking protection for students as some local residents claiming the school playground as public land have threatened to launch agitation if institution tries to fence it.

“Since school management and Fertiliser Corporation of India (FCI) in Sindri have submitted papers to Circle Officer (CO) Jharia establishing ownership of land, so allow fencing the playground and provide security as students feel insecurity owing to threatening of some vested interest,” the principal has written to the SDM.

As per NCPCR directive, the school management had sought help of district administration to fence the ground when local stopped the work. First SDM (on May 30) and later DC, A Dodde (on June 26) asked school and FCI to submit paper of land to concerned CO so that protection could be provided.

Land belongs to the school. As per the agreement, FCI in New Delhi had given 4.5 acre of land to DAV Public School in 1994 for running institution for kids of staff. But some local residents claim land belongs to Lion Public School.

Dhanbad SDM did not available for comment school principal Ashutosh Kumar when contacted said since there is apprehension of law and order problems when school will start fencing, we informed SDM and sought protection as students and their guardians feel sense of insecurity.

First Published: Aug 10, 2019 15:30 IST