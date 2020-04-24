Jindal law school to host global colloquiums, webinars

education

Jindal Global Law School (JGLS) of OP Jindal Global University will hold webinars and global colloquiums on legal education and discourse on legal profession during as well as after the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a statement, the university said three Global Colloquiums are being offered to lawyers, judges, law professors, law students and aspirants on three consecutive Saturdays, April 25, May 2 and May 9.

“These are Webinars with Law Deans, Judges, Lawyers and Law Firm Partners from five different international jurisdictions, Africa, Australia, India, UK, and USA. These webinars are open access events with no fee charged to anybody for participating in it,” said C Raj Kumar, Vice Chancellor of the university.

On April 25, the Global Law School Deans’ Colloquium has been scheduled on the theme: “The Future of Global Legal Education”.

On May 2 the theme of the webinar is “Rule of Law & Access to Justice in the Age of Uncertainty”. The third webinar on May 9 will be a Global Lawyers’ Colloquium.

The Jindal webinars will discuss the most important issues relating to legal education, legal profession, administration of justice, dispute resolution and corporate legal practice, Kumar said.

“We have assembled some of the most outstanding lawyers, judges, law deans and jurists across the world from Australia, Africa, India, UK, and USA to discuss the future of law and justice during and beyond the global pandemic. This is a public interest initiative,” he added.