JIPMER admit card for MD/MS, DM/MCh entrance test 2019 released at jipmer.edu.in

education Updated: Nov 13, 2019 14:25 IST
Nilesh Mathur
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) has released the admit card for its entrance test for admission to its MD/MS and DM/MCh programme for 2020 academic session.
Candidates who have applied for the entrance test can download the admit card online from the official website of JIPMER at jipmer.edu.in. The admit cards for the entrance examination will be available for download until December 8, 2019. The entrance test for MD/MS course will be held on December 8 from 10 am to 1pm, while the entrance test for DM/MCh programme will be held between 10am and 11.30 am on the same day.

Here’s the direct link to download hall ticket for MD/MS and DM/MCh programmes.

Steps to download JIPMER MD/MS and DM/MCh admit card:

Visit the official website of JIPMER at jipmer.edu.in

Click on the link for ‘JIPMER MD/MS and DM/MCh Entrance Jan 2020 Session - Hall Ticket - 08/12/2019’ in what’s new

For admit card of JIPMER DM/MCh Entrance, click on the link “Download Hall Ticket for JIPMER MD/MS Entrance - Jan 2020 Session - Click Here”

For admit card of MD/MS Entrance, Click on the link “Download Hall Ticket for JIPMER DM/MCh Entrance - Jan 2020 Session - Click Here”

For Mock test for the exam click here.

Note: Visit the official website for latest news and updates.

