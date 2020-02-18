e-paper
Home / Education / JIPMER Group B, C admit card out, Karikal exam on March 8

JIPMER Group B, C admit card out, Karikal exam on March 8

JIPMER Group B, C admit card has been released. The exam for JIPMER Karaikal will be held on March 8.

education Updated: Feb 18, 2020 14:04 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
JIPMER admit card out
JIPMER admit card out(JIPMER)
         

Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER), Karaikal has released the admit card for the recruitment examination of Group B and C Posts on its official website. Candidates who have registered for the examination can download their hall tickets online at jipmer.edu.in.

The computer based examination is scheduled to be conducted on March 8, 2020, at various centres.

Candidates must note that the admit card is a mandatory document. They should bring a copy of their admit card to their allotted examination centre or else they won’t be entertained.

Here’s the direct link to download the admit card.

How to download JIPMER admit card:

Visit the official website of JIPMER at jipmer.edu.in

On the homepage, click on the link scrolling on the top of the homepage that reads ‘JIPMER Group B, C hall ticket’

Click on the admit card link

A login page will appear. Key in your User ID and password

Your hall ticket will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its print out.

