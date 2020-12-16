e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 16, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / JIPMER PG rank letter 2021 released for DM, MCh January session, here’s direct link

JIPMER PG rank letter 2021 released for DM, MCh January session, here’s direct link

The Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) has released the PG 2021 rank letters for admission to Doctorate of Medicine (DM) and Master of Chirurgiae ( MCh) programmes, on its official website- jipmer.edu.in

education Updated: Dec 16, 2020, 12:23 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
JIPMER PG rank letter 2021 out
JIPMER PG rank letter 2021 out
         

The Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) has released the PG 2021 rank letters for admission to Doctorate of Medicine (DM)/ Master of Chirurgiae ( MCh) programmes, on its official website. Candidates can download their JIPMER PG rank letters for the January session from jipmer.edu.in

Direct link to download rank letters

How to download JIPMER PG 2021 Rank Letters:

Visit the official website, jipmer.edu.in

Under the latest announcements section, click on the rank letter link

Key in your user ID and password to login

Your JIPMER PG 2021 rank letter will be displayed on screen

Download and take its print out.

top news
Trust evaporated after Galwan clash, says top military commander
Trust evaporated after Galwan clash, says top military commander
PM Modi pays tribute at National War Memorial on Vijay Diwas
PM Modi pays tribute at National War Memorial on Vijay Diwas
SC to hear plea seeking removal of farmers from Delhi borders
SC to hear plea seeking removal of farmers from Delhi borders
Explained: Why this year’s Kerala civic body elections matter
Explained: Why this year’s Kerala civic body elections matter
‘Surrender or be wiped out’: Field Marshal Manekshaw’s threat to Pak in ’71
‘Surrender or be wiped out’: Field Marshal Manekshaw’s threat to Pak in ’71
Move over folding phones, this sliding phone unfolds into 3 screen sizes
Move over folding phones, this sliding phone unfolds into 3 screen sizes
Biden names Buttigieg to cabinet in a first for an openly gay person
Biden names Buttigieg to cabinet in a first for an openly gay person
Covid vaccine side-effects can’t be ruled out: Indian govt, after UK advisory
Covid vaccine side-effects can’t be ruled out: Indian govt, after UK advisory
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 vaccineCovid-19India Pakistani war of 1971Vijay Diwas

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In