JKBOSE 12th Result 2019: Bi-annual (private) results for Jammu (winter zone) declared at jkbose.ac.in

Jammu and Kashmir 12th Result 2019: Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education (JKBOSE) has declared the results for class 12th Bi-annual exam for private students conducted for Jammu region winter zone on its official website at jkbose.ac.in. Candidates can check their results by logging in at jkbose.ac.in using their roll number.

Candidates can find a direct link below to check their JKBOSE 12th Bi-annual private exam results or follow the steps given here to check the same.

How to check JKBOSE 12th Result 2019

Follow these steps to check JKBOSE 12th bi -annual results 2019

Visit the official website of JKBOSE at jkbose.ac.in

On the top of the homepage, click on the flashing link that reads 12th Bi-annual Private Jammu (winter zone) result 2019

A new page will appear

Key in your roll number as provided in your admit card

Submit the roll number

Your JKBOSE 12th bi-annual private result 2019 will be displayed on screen

Download and take its print out.

Direct link to check JKBOSE 12th Bi-annual Private Jammu (winter zone) result 2019

First Published: Sep 14, 2019 08:59 IST