 JKBOSE 12th Result for Kashmir division announced at jkbose.ac.in
Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education(JKBOSE) has declared the Class 12 (Higher Secondary Part Two Examination) annual regular result for Kashmir division on its official website jkbose.ac.in.

JKBOSE Class 12th Kashmir division result: Here’s how to check

Visit the official website at jkbose.ac.in

Click on the result link

Search your result by your roll number

Click on view result

The result will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its print out.

JKBOSE Class 12 annual regular 2018 Kashmir Division result: Here’s the direct link to download

First Published: Jan 07, 2019 20:08 IST

