JKBOSE 12th Result for Kashmir division announced at jkbose.ac.in
JKBOSE 12th Result : Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education(JKBOSE) has declared the Class 12 (Higher Secondary Part Two Examination) annual regular result for Kashmir division on its official website jkbose.ac.in.education Updated: Jan 07, 2019 20:42 IST
JKBOSE Class 12th Kashmir division result: Here’s how to check
Visit the official website at jkbose.ac.in
Click on the result link
Search your result by your roll number
Click on view result
The result will be displayed on the screen
Download and take its print out.
JKBOSE Class 12 annual regular 2018 Kashmir Division result: Here’s the direct link to download
First Published: Jan 07, 2019 20:08 IST