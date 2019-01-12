 JKBOSE 2018 bi-annual results for Jammu divisions declared, direct links here
JKBOSE 2018 bi-annual results for Jammu divisions declared, direct links here

JKBOSE 2018 part 2 of bi-annual results for Jammu Division declared. Check details here

Jan 12, 2019
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
JKBOSE 2018 results declared for Jammu Division(File)

Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has declared the results of higher secondary part II, Bi-Annual 2018 of Jammu Division on its official website jkbose.jk.gov.in

Moreover, Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has also declared the results of higher secondary part II, Bi-Annual 2018 of Leh Division on its official website jkbose.jk.gov.in.

Here’s the direct link to check results of bi-annual results for Jammu divisions

First Published: Jan 12, 2019 12:56 IST

