Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has announced results of Class 10th final examination 2023. Students can now go to the official website of the board, jkbose.nic.in and check their marks. The direct link is given below. JKBOSE 10th result 2023 live updates. JKBOSE Class 10th result 2023 announced, link to check on jkbose.nic.in (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The overall pass percentage in JKBOSE 10th result is 78.89 per cent. A total of 1,48,701 students enrolled for the exam and of them 1,18,791 have qualified. The pass percentage of boys' – 78.23 per cent – is lower than that of girls' – 81.68 per cent.

JKBOSE conducted Class 10 final exams from March 9 to April 5, 2023.

Direct link to check JKBOSE 10th result 2023

To check scores online, follow these steps:

JKBOSE 10th results 2023: Steps to check Jammu and Kashmir Class 10 board exam result

Go to the official website of the board, jkbose.nic.in.

Now, go to the result page.

Open the Class 10 result link.

Enter the asked information and login to the result page.

Check your marks and download the page.

On June 9, JKBOSE announced Class 12th board exam results in which the overall pass percentage stood at 65 per cent.

A total of 1,27,636 candidates wrote the exam and of them 82,441 qualified for higher studies.