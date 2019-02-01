JKBOSE Class 12 Kargil division result 2018 declared
JKBOSE Class 12 Kargil division result 2018 : Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education(JKBOSE) has declared the Class 12 annual regular/private 2018 result (Higher secondary part II) for Kargil division on its official website jkbose.ac.in.
JKBOSE Class 12th Kargil division result: Here’s how to check
Visit the official website at jkbose.ac.in
Click on the link for Class 12th ANNUAL REGULAR/PRIVATE 2018 Kargil Division result
Search your result by your roll number/name
Click on view result
The result will be displayed on the screen
Download and take its print out.
JKBOSE Class 12 annual regular 2018 Kargil Division result: Here’s the direct link to download
Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education(JKBOSE) had last month declared the Class 12 (Higher Secondary Part Two Examination) annual regular result for Kashmir division.
First Published: Feb 01, 2019 12:51 IST