JKBOSE Class 12 Kargil division result 2018 declared

JKBOSE Class 12 Kargil division result 2018 : Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education(JKBOSE) has declared the Class 12 annual regular/private 2018 result (Higher secondary part II) for Kargil division on its official website jkbose.ac.in.

JKBOSE Class 12th Kargil division result: Here’s how to check

Visit the official website at jkbose.ac.in

Click on the link for Class 12th ANNUAL REGULAR/PRIVATE 2018 Kargil Division result

Search your result by your roll number/name

Click on view result

The result will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its print out.

JKBOSE Class 12 annual regular 2018 Kargil Division result: Here’s the direct link to download

Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education(JKBOSE) had last month declared the Class 12 (Higher Secondary Part Two Examination) annual regular result for Kashmir division.

First Published: Feb 01, 2019 12:51 IST