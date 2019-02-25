 JKSSB selection list of teachers 2019 released, here’s how to check
JKSSB selection list of teachers 2019 released, here’s how to check

Updated: Feb 25, 2019 15:21 IST
The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released the list of selected candidates for over 2,000 posts of teachers in the state. (Pratham Gokhale/HT file)

The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released the list of selected candidates for over 2,000 posts of teachers in the state. The teachers have been selected for 14 districts -- 10 in Kashmir Valley and four in Jammu.

The list of selected candidates can be checked on the official website of JKSSB

The board has also accorded approval to the inclusion of over 1,000 candidates in waiting lists against these selections, JKSSB PRO Malik Suhail said in a statement issued in Jammu on Sunday.

The selections of teachers have been approved in three disciplines of General Line, Science/Math and Urdu.

The candidates have been selected for 2154 posts of teachers in Anantnag, Bandipora, Baramulla, Budgam, Ganderbal, Kulgam, Kupwara, Pulwama, Shopian and Srinagar districts in the Valley, and Samba, Udhampur, Reasi and Rajouri districts in Jammu.

Note: The recommendation of the candidates is subject to genuineness of all academic/technical certificates viz-a-viz recognition of institutes which is to be verified by the indenting department.

(With inputs from PTI)

First Published: Feb 25, 2019 15:05 IST

