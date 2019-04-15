JNU admissions 2019: JNU extends date to apply for entrance test

JNU on Monday announced the extension of the deadline for JNU entrance examinations (JNUEE) and Combined Biotechnology Entrance Examination (CEEB) 2019-20 application registration and submission from April 15, 2019 to April 18, 2019.

The deadline payment of fee has also been extended from April 16 to April 19, 2019. As of today, April 15, 2019, 87,950 students have submitted their application forms and paid the fees for JNUEE 2019-20. This is a record number of applications received for JNUEE as compared to previous years.

The total number of candidates who applied for JNUEE held for the Academic Years 2017 and 2018 were 51,818 and 69,605 respectively.

Considering that a candidate is allowed to apply for up to 3 programs of study in a single application, the total number of candidates appearing for the entrance test amounts to 1,65,000.

JNU has partnered with National Testing Agency (NTA) for conducting the Computer Based Entrance Test. The NTA has been entrusted with the application registration process and conducting all examinations. The responsibility of post examination result processing and result announcement as well as JRF application registration would be conducted by JNU itself.

First Published: Apr 15, 2019 17:54 IST