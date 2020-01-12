e-paper
Home / Education / JNU attack ‘state-sponsored’, VC must be dismissed, says Congress fact-finding committee

JNU attack ‘state-sponsored’, VC must be dismissed, says Congress fact-finding committee

The Congress had appointed a four-member fact-finding committee to carry out a detailed inquiry into the violence at the Jawaharlal Nehru University. Read on to know more...

education Updated: Jan 12, 2020 13:42 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Shards of glass are seen in the premises of Sabarmati Hostel, at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), in New Delhi, India, on January 6, 2020. A mob wearing masks and carrying sticks barged into the JNU campus on Sunday and attacked students and teachers.
Shards of glass are seen in the premises of Sabarmati Hostel, at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), in New Delhi, India, on January 6, 2020. A mob wearing masks and carrying sticks barged into the JNU campus on Sunday and attacked students and teachers. (HT )
         

A fact-finding committee of the Congress on the JNU violence on Sunday said the January 5 attack inside the university campus was “state-sponsored” and recommended Vice Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar be dismissed and criminal investigation initiated against him.

The Congress had appointed a four-member fact-finding committee to carry out a detailed inquiry into the violence at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).

Sushmita Dev, member of the committee, said it recommended that Kumar be dismissed immediately and all appointments in faculty should be probed and an independent inquiry should take place.

“A criminal investigation must be initiated against the VC, the company that provides security service and members of the faculty who conspired with the attackers to unleash the violence at Sabarmati hostel, Periyar hostel and other places. The security company’s contract must be immediately terminated,” the Mahila Congress chief said.

“It is clear that the attack on JNU campus was state-sponsored,” Dev said.

She also demanded a complete rollback of the JNU fee hike.

The other members of the fact-finding committee are Hibi Eden, MP and former NSUI president, Syed Naseer Hussain, MP and former president of JNU NSUI and Amrita Dhawan, a former NSUI president and ex-DUSU president.

On January 5 night, masked people armed with rods and sticks stormed the JNU campus and assaulted students and faculty members, and vandalised property, leaving several people injured.

Leftist outfits and the RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) blamed each other for the violence.

