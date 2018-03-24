JNU professor to be the new VC of Banaras Hindu University

Rakesh Bhatnagar, a professor of biotechnology at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), has been appointed as vice-chancellor of Banaras Hindu University in Varanasi, two government officials familiar with the development said on Friday. The government had shortlisted three candidates, which included Devendra Kumar Gupta, a surgeon from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), and scientist Ramakrishna Ramaswamy from JNU.

A senior official said the President has approved Bhatnagar’s name. “Orders have been issues and he will take charge shortly,” the official said.

Former V-C Girish Chandra Tripathi had gone on leave two months before his tenure ended following a ruckus on campus in September last year. Registrar Neeraj Tripathi has held additional charge as V-C since. BHU is among the 43 central universities and the V-C appointment has to be cleared by the President, said a senior HRD official.