JNU protest: Students decide to boycott exams

education

Updated: Dec 05, 2019 10:56 IST

Jawaharlal Nehru University students have decided to boycott exams in protest over the hostel fee hike, according to a resolution adopted by the representatives of various schools and centres of the varsity.

A general body meeting was held on Wednesday among the students’ representatives of various schools and centres and it decided on Thursday morning to boycott all academic activities.

The students have been demanding a complete rollback of the fee hike.