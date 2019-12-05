e-paper
JNU protest: Students decide to boycott exams

education Updated: Dec 05, 2019 10:56 IST
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Graffiti that says 'No To Fee Hike' is seen as students protest at Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi
Graffiti that says 'No To Fee Hike' is seen as students protest at Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi(Biplov Bhuyan/HT PHOTO)
         

Jawaharlal Nehru University students have decided to boycott exams in protest over the hostel fee hike, according to a resolution adopted by the representatives of various schools and centres of the varsity.

A general body meeting was held on Wednesday among the students’ representatives of various schools and centres and it decided on Thursday morning to boycott all academic activities.

The students have been demanding a complete rollback of the fee hike.

RBI cuts GDP forecast to 5% from 6.1%, key lending rate unchanged
UP rape survivor on way to court set afire by 5 including man who raped her
‘Not allowed to enter assembly’: Bengal governor hits out at Mamata govt
Age, health, bail for co-accused: What led to Chidambaram walking out of Tihar
At 2+2 meet with US on Dec 18, Indo-Pacific and more Apache choppers on agenda
Race to the top: Kohli, Rohit set to resume battle in Hyderabad
Cabinet nod for scrapping Anglo-Indian Lok Sabha quota
WorldView | Finland launches drive to attract Indian professionals
