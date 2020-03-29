e-paper
Home / Education / JNU to donate one day’s salary of its staff to PM Relief Fund to fight with coronavirus

JNU to donate one day’s salary of its staff to PM Relief Fund to fight with coronavirus

The Jawaharlal Nehru University has decided to contribute one day’s salary of its staff to the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

education Updated: Mar 29, 2020 09:09 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Admin block of JNU
Admin block of JNU(PTI)
         

The Jawaharlal Nehru University has decided to contribute one day’s salary of its staff to the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

In the fight against COVID-19, JNU has decided to voluntarily contribute one day’s salary of regular teaching and non-teaching employees for the month of April to the fund, the varsity’s vice-chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar said on Saturday.  “Let us all be part of our nation wide united effort against COVID-19,” he said.

