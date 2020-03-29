JNU to donate one day’s salary of its staff to PM Relief Fund to fight with coronavirus

education

Updated: Mar 29, 2020 09:09 IST

The Jawaharlal Nehru University has decided to contribute one day’s salary of its staff to the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

In the fight against COVID-19, JNU has decided to voluntarily contribute one day’s salary of regular teaching and non-teaching employees for the month of April to the fund, the varsity’s vice-chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar said on Saturday. “Let us all be part of our nation wide united effort against COVID-19,” he said.