e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 18, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Nov 18, 2019

JNUSU appeals to students of other universities to join its protest march to Parliament

The students’ union will be marching from the JNU towards Parliament on Monday, when the winter session will begin.

education Updated: Nov 18, 2019 08:57 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
JNUSU has appealed to students of other universities to join its march to Parliament on Monday. (Representational image)
JNUSU has appealed to students of other universities to join its march to Parliament on Monday. (Representational image)(PTI file)
         

The Jawaharlal Nehru Students’ Union (JNUSU) has appealed to students of other universities to join its march to Parliament on Monday, to protest against hostel fee hike and other issues affecting higher education.

The students’ union will be marching from the JNU towards Parliament on Monday, when the winter session will begin.

“At a time when fee hikes are rampant across the country, students have emerged as the first line of defence for inclusive education. We invite all students of Delhi, to join us as we march on foot from JNU to Parliament on the first day of the winter session of Parliament,” the JNUSU said.

It also appealed to students outside Delhi to organise agitations on November 18 to mark a National Day of Protest, “to safeguard education as a right, and oppose its transformation into a commodity”.

Police said they have made adequate security arrangements along the route of the march.

Police personnel will be deployed at all entry points leading towards Parliament from all possible routes starting from southwest district, a senior police official said.

“We have fortified the entire area around Parliament with the winter session beginning from tomorrow. Additional police personnel from other districts will also be deployed to avoid any untoward situation,” he added.

tags
top news
Inside the Shiv Sena-BJP split: Cracks appeared before Lok Sabha polls
Inside the Shiv Sena-BJP split: Cracks appeared before Lok Sabha polls
Winter Session of Parliament starts today, govt-opposition face-off likely on economy, J-K
Winter Session of Parliament starts today, govt-opposition face-off likely on economy, J-K
Sharad Pawar-Sonia Gandhi meet on fate of alliance with Sena today
Sharad Pawar-Sonia Gandhi meet on fate of alliance with Sena today
Muslim bodies will seek Ayodhya verdict review
Muslim bodies will seek Ayodhya verdict review
Rajya Sabha’s importance grows as polity becomes more diverse
Rajya Sabha’s importance grows as polity becomes more diverse
Akhtar picks India stalwart as toughest batsman to bowl to in modern era
Akhtar picks India stalwart as toughest batsman to bowl to in modern era
De facto stay on entry of women to Sabarimala: Kerala law minister A K Balan
De facto stay on entry of women to Sabarimala: Kerala law minister A K Balan
Mint Visionaries: Bill Gates talks to Rishad Premji about climate change, AI
Mint Visionaries: Bill Gates talks to Rishad Premji about climate change, AI
trending topics
Amnesty International officeJaishankarSharad PawarIPL 2020RSCIT Rajasthan Result 2019Anushka SharmaIPL 2020 Trading

don't miss

latest news

India News

Education News