JNUSU says admin knew of VHP march, shows entry register

A day after the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) administration denied that any procession to seek support for a Ram temple had passed through its campus, the students union on Thursday released pictures of the main gate register that had an entry of the “Ram sankalp yatra” vehicles on it.

The JNU students’ union (JNUSU) said the administration was aware of the procession. JNUSU president N Sai Balaji alleged the administration “lied” to the students.

“The administration categorically denied that no procession was taken out at the campus on Wednesday. But the official record of the main gate shows there was an entry of around five vehicles, including a truck, by the name of ‘Ram sankalp yatra’. How can there be an entry if nothing had happened at the campus,” Balaji said.

Despite several attempts, JNU officials did not respond to calls and messages sent by HT. JNU public relations officer Poonam Kudaisya had on Thursday said the administration was not aware of any such procession.

A group of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) supporters, including members of the right wing group Swadeshi Jagaran Manch, took out a procession through the JNU campus on Wednesday morning, seeking support for their event to be held at Ramlila Ground on December 9, for the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya.

In a video clip, which made rounds on the social media on Wednesday, a group wearing saffron caps and waving saffron flags was seen passing through campus in trucks, SUVs and motorcycles and shouting slogans. The truck had VHP banners inviting people to the Vishal dharam Shabha. The JNU unit of RSS-affiliated (ABVP) had also confirmed that the procession passed through the campus.

